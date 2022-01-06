Your trip up to the top of the Gateway Arch will be cheaper these 5 days

The National Park Service has announced five fee-free days in 2022. It'll knock down part of your adult ticket price for the tram ride or documentary movie.

ST. LOUIS — When's the last time you took a tram ride up to the top of the Gateway Arch? If you haven't, or it's been a few years, here's your chance to do it and save a little money.

The National Park Service has announced five fee-free days in 2022, and that includes the Gateway Arch National Park. Usually, in your tram ride or documentary movie ticket there's a $3 entrance fee built-in. That fee will be waived on five separate days for adult tickets this year.

Monday, January 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 16: First day of National Park Week

Thursday, August 4: Great American Outdoors Act anniversary

Friday, September 24: National Public Lands Day

Friday, November 11: Veterans Day

“There is so much to do and see at the park, including the always-free Museum at the Gateway Arch and interpretive NPS programming, as well as shopping at The Arch Store, dining at the Arch Café and exploring the 91-acre park grounds,” said Pam Sanfilippo, program manager, Museum Services and Interpretation, in a release.

The fee-free entrance days are for any of the National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee. You can see what other parks are included on the National Park Service website.

There are several COVID-19 protocols in place at the Gateway Arch. You can read more about those by clicking here.

For more information on visiting the Gateway Arch or to get tickets, click here.