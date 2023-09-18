Career Central: Hiring event hopes to fill jobs in the food and hospitality industry

SLATE Missouri Job Center will bring more than a dozen catering and hospitality companies under one roof for interviews and information.

ST. LOUIS — There’s never been a better time to explore a career in the culinary and hospitality industries. SLATE is bringing together several different employers to help make finding your next opportunity even easier.

SLATE Missouri Job Center will host a hospitality-culinary hiring event where you can meet with several employers looking to fill jobs.

It's from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at 1520 Market Street, in the first floor Conference Room, St. Louis, MO 63103.

Meet representatives from companies including:

Horseshoe Casino and Hotel

Friendship Village

Washington University/Sodexo

Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch

AOS Staffing

Hudson Group

City of St. Louis

First Class

Sonesta - The Chase Park Plaza

Waffle House

Levy Restaurants

Explore St. Louis - America's Center

Propel Kitchens

Bailey's Restaurants

City of St. Louis Treasurer's Office

Registration isn't necessary, but participants are encouraged to create an account on the MoJobs portal at https://app-jobs.mo.gov/vosnet/default.aspx before the event.

Meter parking is available along Market Street, however, visitors may also park at Kiel Center Garage, situated immediately behind the building, at the corner of Clark and 16th.

For more information, call 314-589-8000.

Get ready for Open Mic Pitch Night at Venture Cafe

Venture Cafe is connecting innovators, and Thursday night it's hosting Pitch Night!

It's Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

These are open mic pitch sessions where startups can come practice their pitch in front of a live audience of supporters.

Local founders will also compete for $5,000 in cash and prizes in the Pitches Gets Stitches competition.

Or visit one of the many workshops running all night. Specialists will be on hand to help with writing a business plan, legalizing a startup, and finding the right co-founder.

It's all happening at 4240 Duncan Avenue, Suite 200.

Mercy to host Inclusive Career Day

Have a disability and feel overlooked by employers?

Mercy will host an inclusive career day on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, to help level the playing field.

This is an ideal opportunity for those who have been held back by barriers to employment due to a disability.

Entry-level positions are available in various departments.