The health department of the city of St. Louis needs to fill multiple positions, and for the first time, applicants can live outside of city limits.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Are you a public health professional who enjoys serving the community and protecting public health?

The city of St. Louis has a long list of opportunities available and wants you to join their team.

STL health department jobs

The city of St. Louis has launched a hiring push to fill open positions in its health department.

Jobs that need to be filled include animal care and control officer, community health worker, contract compliance officer, environmental health officer, food establishment inspector, licensed practical nurse, public health nurse II, pest control worker, and public health program representative.

And keep in mind, as of August 28, 2023, employees no longer have to live in the city of St. Louis to work for the St. Louis city government.

Mayor Tishaura Jones hopes the change will make it easier to recruit workers.

The change is part of a new state law signed by the governor in July.

Full-time employees must still live within an hour of their workplace.

UMSL hosts fall internship and job fair

If you're a student or alumnus of the University of Missouri St. Louis, plan to attend an upcoming fall internship and job fair.

It's Friday, September 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is an in-person event being held at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.