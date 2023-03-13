From connecting with other businesses and job seekers to career fairs and development, there's something for everyone this week.

ST. LOUIS — Attend a career fair sponsored by BJC and the Urban League, learn about dozens of job openings at AT&T or connect with other St. Louis Business owners at Venture Café in this week's Career Central.

Venture Café hosts “Thursday Gatherings”

Are you an entrepreneur looking to connect with other business leaders?

Are you passionate about making St. Louis a better place, along with growing your business?

Venture Cafe is hosting one of its "Thursday Gatherings" on March 23.

It runs from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cafe at 4240 Duncan Avenue, Suite 200.

It's perfect for companies and organizations evolving business, education, technology, social justice, science and the arts.

Network, build partnerships and take your dream to the next level as you meet dozens of creative, resourceful people invested in improving life in St. Louis.

Click here for more information and to register.

AT&T needs to fill over 100 positions

AT&T has more than 100 job openings right now, and dozens of them are in the St. Louis area.

There’s a special push to hire installation technicians.

Other openings include retail sales, engineers and auditors.

These are full and part-time positions.

Locations with openings include St. Louis, Bridgeton, Fenton, Kirkwood, O’Fallon, Maryville, Belleville, and St. Peters.

Go to att.jobs, type “St. Louis” in the location box and hit “search jobs.”

BJC-Urban League career fair

This is an in-person event that takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Participants will be able to interview for multiple positions, including:

Patient Access Representative

Patient Transport

Food and Nutrition

Housekeeping

Day Care Assistant

Customer Service

Learn about the competitive benefits BJC offers team members and have a chance to be hired on the spot!

It's happening at the offices of the Urban League, 1408 Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63113.

To schedule an interview, call 314-626-9977, or email your resume to CMCLAIN@Urbanleague-STL.Org

New adult education and literacy program for city residents

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment wants to help city residents get high school equivalency and vocational certifications.

This new program is open to city residents ages 17 and up. It offers the opportunity to work toward high school equivalency and get an industry-recognized credential with the potential for a stipend and paid work experience. It's funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eligible residents must not be enrolled in secondary education. Other qualifications include living in a qualified census tract, or in a household whose total income is at or under $69,090.

Contact SLATE to learn more at 314-589-8000.

Transition to Position Career Fair

There's another Transition to Position Career Conference set for Wednesday, March 29. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn located at 1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive in Creve Coeur, MO, 63141.

It's a chance for job seekers to connect with businesses, recruiters and employers. The day includes presentations from five speakers, lunch and networking. Networking continues during happy hour from 4-6 p.m.

Participating companies include Mutual of Omaha, American Staffing, Holiday Inn, Stivers and Living Well Leadership. Meet with recruiters looking to hire.

Tickets start at $20. Now is the time to register. You can do that here.