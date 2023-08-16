Career Central: SLATE hosts job fair for laid off Yellow and DHL employees

Grey Eagle Distributing, Fedex, Missouri Central Bus, Bi-State - Metro Bus, and Performance Food Group are just a few of the companies hiring.

ST. LOUIS — Now is the time to explore job opportunities that will give your career a boost this fall.

SLATE hosts job fair for Yellow, DHL workers

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) Missouri Job Center will host a hiring fair featuring jobs related to transportation and logistics.

It is designed to connect laid-off Yellow Trucking and DHL employees with new jobs.

Its Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon in the 1st Floor Conference Room at 1520 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103

Grey Eagle Distributing, City of St. Louis, FedEx, Watco, St. Louis Community College, Missouri Central Bus, Bi-State – Metro Bus, and Performance Food Group are just some of the companies that will be hiring.

If you're starting your career path or looking for a job change, meet with employers who are ready to hire.

You don't have to register, but you're encouraged to create an account on the MoJobs portal. The portal is a hub for state-wide job postings from verified and reputable employers approved by the state.

At the event, meter parking is available along Market Street, or park at Kiel Center Garage situated immediately behind the building at the corner of Clark and 16th.

For more information, call 314-589-8000.

Venture Cafe's Thursday Gatherings are back

Venture Cafe's Thursday Gatherings have been reimagined for the fall.

Thursday, August 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. drop by for COLLIDE: Cybersecurity.

This is a workshop for students, business professionals and industry experts.

Learn about apprenticeships, certificates, higher education degrees, partnership models, government contracting, and hiring opportunities.

It is free and held at 4240 Duncan Avenue Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63110.

JobFairX hosts virtual fair for veterans

JobFairX is hosting a virtual job fair for veterans.

It's Friday, August 18, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is open to all veterans.

Companies with job openings you can explore include FedEx, Hilton, and HP.

Connect with employers and attend interviews online.