From Ballpark Village to the City of St. Louis, there are dozens of jobs to choose from.

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of jobs in several different fields are up for grabs this week at three different job fairs in the St. Louis area.

Bring your I.D. and social security card to an in-person hiring event hosted by Ballpark Village.

It's Tuesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Budweiser Brew House in Ballpark Village.

That's at 601 Clark Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63102.

Available positions include:

Servers

Bartenders

Barbacks

Bussers

Porters

Line Cooks

Prep Cooks

Hosts

Security

Those hired will work at Budweiser Brewhouse, Bally Sports Live!, Cardinals Nation or Sports & Social.



Applicants will need to bring two forms of the following identification:

Driver license or state-issued I.D.

Birth certificate

U.S. passport

Social security card

You could be hired on the spot.

SLATE Hosts a Job Fair for AOS

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is helping AOS Staffing with recruiting efforts.

SLATE will host a job fair on Thursday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the office at 1520 Market Street, third floor, St. Louis, MO 63103.

Open positions include professional and administrative, security for Ballpark Village, warehouse and entry-level, school districts and childcare, custodians and skilled trades, and many others.

Participants need to bring a valid state I.D. & social security card or birth certificate for on-the-spot hiring.

City of St. Louis Job Fair

The Department of Personnel is hosting a City of St. Louis Job Fair on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s at Friendly Temple Church in the Youth Worship Center, 5544 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112.

There are immediate career openings for various city jobs.

Meet with department representatives to learn more.

For more information, please contact Devon Adams at (314) 622-5762 or email adamsd@stlouis-mo.gov.



