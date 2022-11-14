Career Central: Youth job enrollment fair and free networking event happening this week

There's an opportunity for every job seeker this week, from a holiday hiring fair, to an enrollment for for area young people.

ST. LOUIS — From free pizza at a networking happy hour to free job training programs for St. Louis youth, there are so many opportunities for job seekers this week.

Second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair underway

SLATE Missouri Job Center is in the midst of its second Annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair.

The next installment in this 5-day hiring event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15., in the first-floor conference rooms at 1520 Market Street.

Three more fairs are set for Nov. 30, and Dec. 8 and 16.

All run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and businesses looking to hire new talent during the holiday season for both seasonal and permanent employment opportunities.

It’s free to the public and you will have a chance to meet and interview with various companies for entry-level, mid-career, and professional positions in in-demand industries such as healthcare, IT, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, hospitality, customer services, and many others.

Most employers will be hiring workers on the spot to fill immediate openings. SLATE staff will also be present to provide information on the various employment and training opportunities provided at the agency.

Recommended parking is at Kiel Center Garage, situated immediately behind our building, at the corner of Clark and 16th. All candidates are asked to bring their résumé and dress for success.

For questions about the hiring event or more information, contact SLATE at (314) 589-8000.

STLCC enrolling youth in job training programs

St. Louis Community College is enrolling young people in its accelerated job training programs.

These are tuition-free courses that will give you in-demand credentials in 12 months or less.

For information, attend an enrollment event Thursday, November 17, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., at St. Louis Community College, Florissant Valley Training Center, Room 202/204, 3400 Pershall Rd., Ferguson, MO 63135

The Job Corps Scholars grant offers tuition-free education in:

Culinary Life Science

Health Sciences

Skilled Trades

Information Technology

St. Louis Community College is recruiting eligible youth ages 16-24 into the Job Corps Scholars Program Partnership. Through this partnership eligible youth will have the opportunity to participate in credit and non-credit education and accelerated workforce training programs at St. Louis Community College that are 12 months or less.

Each qualified student will work with a personal career counselor and employment services specialist providing academic/career guidance and planning and job placement assistance along with supportive services to ensure each student is successful in obtaining their educational and training goals that leads to a credential and employment outcomes.

Criteria

If you’re a 16- to 24-year-old St. Louis or St. Louis County resident who’s ready to work toward a successful future, contact us today to learn more about opportunities available through the Job Corps Scholars program at St. Louis Community College. You may be eligible if you meet one or more of the following conditions:

You receive public assistance.

You meet the income guidelines.

You are experiencing homelessness.

You are a foster care recipient.

Job Seekers' Garden Club hosts networking happy hour

Plan to attend another Transition to Position happy hour, hosted by Job Seekers’ Garden Club, Rockit Careers and Scott Credit Union.

It's on Thursday, Nov. 17, is free and is open to all job seekers, recruiters, and connectors.

It runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn St. Louis, 1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

Here is the schedule of events:

4:30 - Networking begins

5:30 - Program begins (Guest Speaker plus Elevator Pitches)

6:30 pm - Pizza and Networking continues

Bring resumes, your best elevator pitch, and if you're an employer, your job descriptions to share.