Suspects steal over $22K in merchandise from St. Louis-area department stores

Four women from Texas were charged Saturday with stealing from Kohl's stores in the St. Louis County area.

FENTON, Mo. — Four Texas women are being held on $75,000 cash-only bonds for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from St. Louis department stores.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 33-year-old Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 39-year-old Desdemona Dila, 31-year-old Ana Curuera and 32-year-old Ecsmira Vasile were charged with stealing $750 or more.

Police said the women entered the Kohl's department store on Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive in Fenton at about 2:30 p.m. Friday and stole more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Sephora located within the store.

The women were found in possession of the stolen cosmetics as well as merchandise stolen from other area Kohl's stores. In total, more than $22,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered.

As of Monday morning, each of the women were being held in jail on $75,000 cash-only bonds.

St. Louis County detectives from the City of Fenton precinct are leading an ongoing investigation into the thefts.