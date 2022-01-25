Gateway Arch and Riverboats looking to hire 250 people

Open positions at the Arch include tour guides and ticket sales agents, as well as managerial positions such as the Arch Director of Operations.

ST. LOUIS — How would you like to work at one of the most iconic landmarks in the world – the Gateway Arch – and show off your St. Louis pride every day!

Gateway Arch park partners, led by Bi-State Development and including the National Park Service, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Jefferson National Parks Association and Evelyn Hill and Photogenic, have announced more than 250 full-time, part-time and seasonal employment opportunities that are now available.

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, located below the Arch on the St. Louis Riverfront, also is hiring servers, bartenders, cashiers and much more for the 2022 cruise season.

Visit the Gateway Arch website to find a full list of openings and application details.

Arch and riverboat team members enjoy an array of benefits, discounts and perks outlined in the job descriptions.

If you’re hired by Bi-State Development as an Arch tour guide, ticket sales agent, call center agent or at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, you receive a free Metro Transit pass, which is good for unlimited rides on MetroLink and MetroBus.

Positions at the Gateway Arch and Riverboats at the Gateway Arch include but are not limited to: