Some positions need to be filled immediately. Others are available for the spring and summer.

ST. LOUIS — Today's Career Central features two upcoming job fairs.

Work at a place you love: The St. Louis Zoo!

The St. Louis Zoo is hiring, and you can attend one of two upcoming hiring events.

The first is Saturday, January 29, and the second is on Friday, February 4.

Both run from 9 a.m. to noon in the Living World.

Jobs are available on the Zooline Railroad, in food service, groundskeeping, in the parking lots, and more.

Positions start at $12.50 an hour.

In addition to spring, summer and fall employees, the Zoo also is seeking applicants who have immediate availability this winter.

Energetic, responsible and service-oriented individuals are needed.

Flexible weekday and weekend positions are available for ages 15 (work permit required at time of hire) and up.

The job fairs will include information on employment, plus an opportunity for a screening interview.

The Zoo offers competitive hourly wages, free employee parking and an ideal working environment. Positions start at $12.50 per hour.

Advance registration to attend the job fair is not needed.

The dresscode for the fair is business casual.

All successful candidates will be required to submit to a criminal background check and a drug test.

For more information, call (314) 646-4816 or click here.

New travel concept is hiring

Wally's in Fenton is hosting open interviews on Thursday and Friday, January 27 and 28th, at 950 Assembly Parkway, Fenton, MO.

Interviews will be held in the construction trailer on the east side of the Wally's building.

Wally's is a new travel stop concept off Interstate 44. Plans are for the roadside shop in Fenton to open in March.

The location is hiring for all positions, including leadership and non-leadership positions, guest and food services, inventory and maintenance.

You have to be 18 and older to apply.

Be sure to bring your resume.

If for some reason you are not able to attend and are still interested in setting up an interview please contact kyle.rice@wallys.com

Wally's offers:

Competitive pay

Full and part-time positions

A 401k match

Health, Vision, and Dental (with no waiting period)