Career Central: Temporary health care workers needed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — There are more chances to register to meet face-to-face with local recruiters and hiring managers this week, and more than 70 jobs up for grabs at Spectrum’s call center. There's also a special program for those laid off during the pandemic.

City of St. Louis hiring temporary healthcare workers

There's a huge demand for health care workers in the St. Louis area. At the same time, laid-off workers in our area are looking for new opportunities.

So, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment is accepting applications for temporary health care workers through the federal Covid-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant.

The program is designed to train more health care workers in our area and give laid-off workers a chance to get back to work.

Positions include community service workers, patient screeners, COVID-19 data entry workers and contact tracers.

All participants will earn a paycheck and access to SLATE's employment and training services.

These jobs pay $15 an hour.

Here's who's eligible. Anyone who has:

Exhausted Unemployment Compensation benefits

The long-term unemployed (unemployed since June 2021)

Those unable to go back into the field they were working in

Participants must:

Pass the background check

Pass TB test

Be fully vaccinated

To enroll, call Barbara Greenland at 314-657-3573.

Or click here for more information.

911 dispatchers, refuse workers needed

The City of St. Louis is looking for 911 dispatchers.

The job involves receiving and evaluating telephone calls in the police division's 911 call center, dispatching police units, redirecting calls to EMS dispatch, fire equipment dispatch or other agencies, and performing R.E.J.I.S. (Regional Justice Information System) and M.U.L.E.S. (Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System) searches for missing and wanted/warrant vehicle and person records.

Pay starts around $20 an hour with benefits.

The city is also hiring refuse workers.

JobNewsUSA.com sponsoring job fair January 27

Now is the time to pre-register for an in-person hiring event sponsored by JobNewsUSA.com.

It happens Thursday, January 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando Event and Conference Center, at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights, MO 63043.

Employers are hiring throughout St. Louis, St. Charles, Warren, and Lincoln Counties.

Entry-level and management positions are available.

Sponsors include Bi-State Development, Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx Ground, McKesson, and Sam’s Club Chesterfield.

If you plan to attend, be sure to:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume

Parking and admission are free.

This is an in-person event, and masks are required at all times.

Please do not shake hands with employers. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue.

If you are sick, please do not attend.

Pre-registration is recommended. You can do that here.

Spectrum hosting hiring event Thursday

Spectrum is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 70 open positions for customer services representatives.

It happens Thursday, January 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on 13615 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Bring your resume.

You'd work at Spectrum's Bridgeton call center.

Text "Rep" to 97211 to apply.

Customer Service Representatives provide over-the-phone Internet and phone support and repair services.

All the new roles offer hourly wages of at least $18 an hour, as part of Charter’s commitment to a $20 minimum starting wage in 2022.

Along with highly competitive wages, Spectrum provides comprehensive health benefits, and for the past nine years, has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage.

The company also offers a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible.

And Spectrum employees can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complementary and discounted Spectrum services.