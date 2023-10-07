Family, friends remember Lincoln County sheriff's deputy killed in motorcycle crash

Loved ones said Sheriff's Deputy Steven Tucker cared deeply about his family and community.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County community is mourning the loss of one of its sheriff’s deputies.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Tucker was off-duty, riding his motorcycle at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway J when his life was cut short.

“He had been wanting to ride for about a week and said he was going to go out for a ride on his own,” Deputy Steven Robertson said. "I know he was probably on his way back home whenever the accident happened."

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus swerved over the line near Bruning Lane, hitting Tucker. He died at the scene.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said later in Facebook post that the driver had been drinking.

“This is a prime example of why we as law enforcement need to be given the tools that we need to get drunk drivers off the road,” Robertson said.

Robertson said Tucker carried several special titles: nearly-40-year army veteran, father, Reguladores Road captain, community servant and one more close to his heart.

“He's also my father-in-law,” Robertson said.

Tucker cared about everyone with compassion.

“Family was very important to him," he said. "His kids, his grandkids and his wife, Donna, were all very important to him. And then service to the community this guy instilled it. He spent 46 years serving the nation as a whole and in his direct community."

Before his time at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Tucker, then an officer, spent more than four years here at the Wright City Police Department.

“He was a very generous person,” Wright City Chief Tom Canavan said. "I know of several occasions where he noticed a family in need and went by the food pantry and brought them food."

He built trust one good deed at a time.

“He took that extra time to really engage with people and meet them where they are, which is the biggest piece, especially in a small rural community. It's important that our citizens trust the police and can communicate with them,” Wright City Mayor Michelle Heiliger said.

On Sunday, Tucker’s two worlds met for one last ride in the Lincoln County Parade.

“He is deeply missed by his family and by his friends, by his coworkers,” Robertson said.

According to MSHP, the driver who hit Tucker was in serious condition.

Funeral arrangements for the Tucker are still being made. Donations in his honor and to help his family can be made here.