Crime

Police looking for man accused of shooting 2 officers in Hermann, Missouri

Credit: MSHP
A Blue Alert said the MSHP was looking for 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson. They said he shot two police officers at a gas station Sunday night.

HERMANN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert out of Hermann, Missouri, Sunday night after they said a man shot two Hermann police officers.

The alert said the department was looking for 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson. They said he shot two police officers at a gas station on Missouri Highway 19 and fled the scene. 

The alert said he may have run off or driven away in a black, 2014 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plates RF5A0P.

A Blue Alert is issued during the search of a suspect responsible for killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.

Anyone who sees Simpson or the Jeep Wrangler should call 911.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

'She pointed the gun at me and her daughter:' Witness relives shooting at downtown St. Louis lofts

