Police looking for man accused of shooting 2 officers in Hermann, Missouri

The alert said he may have run off or driven away in a black, 2014 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plates RF5A0P.

HERMANN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert out of Hermann, Missouri, Sunday night after they said a man shot two Hermann police officers.

The alert said the department was looking for 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson. They said he shot two police officers at a gas station on Missouri Highway 19 and fled the scene.

The alert said he may have run off or driven away in a black, 2014 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plates RF5A0P.

A Blue Alert is issued during the search of a suspect responsible for killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.

Anyone who sees Simpson or the Jeep Wrangler should call 911.