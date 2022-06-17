All 4 St. Louis County pools to open this weekend

St. Louis County also announced lifeguards would see a wage increase from $13 to $15 per hour.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — All four of St. Louis County's pools will be open for the Juneteenth and Father's Day holiday weekend.

St. Louis County announced the opening in a Friday news release.

After starting the pool season off with a shortage of lifeguards, the county said staff at all four pools have been working hard to get lifeguards trained and ready so all the pools could be open.

“Our employees have done tremendous work to recruit lifeguards and train them to ensure that we can safely open all four of our County pools for residents and their families,” Tom Ott, director of Parks and Recreation Department for St. Louis County said in the release.

In addition, lifeguards at St. Louis County pools will see an increase in pay from $13 to $15 per hour and a $200 bonus incentive for working 30 hours or more each week from July 1 through Aug. 21.

Lifeguards who work one shift per day the last two weekends pools are open will receive a $50 pay incentive, the county said in the release.