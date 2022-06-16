Sugarfire Smokehouse to open new location in Jefferson County

The new location is the 16th addition to the barbecue restaurant chain across the country.

ARNOLD, Mo. — Sugarfire Smokehouse will open a new location this fall, in Arnold.

The new location is the 16th addition to the barbecue restaurant chain across the country. It's the second location for existing Sugarfire franchisees Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, who opened a Sugarfire in O'Fallon, Illinois, in 2017. It will be the eighth location in Missouri, where Sugarfire Smokehouse was founded, according to a statement from Sugarfire.

The new restaurant is located in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes Center at 2204 Michigan Ave. in Arnold. The 5,300-square-foot space will also include a banquet room that leads to a "spacious" patio, according to a Thursday press release.

"After extensive research, we decided Jefferson County would be an outstanding location. Arnold, in particular, really fit our sense of community,” Lombardo said in a statement. “A commitment to our neighbors is one of the most integral parts of the Sugarfire culture.”