1 killed, 1 wounded in Saturday Hyde Park shooting

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Destrehan Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — A Saturday evening shooting in Hyde Park killed a man and sent another to the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Destrehan Street.

Police had no further information about the shooting.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.





Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html