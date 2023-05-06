2 wounded in second Cherokee Street shooting

This is the second shooting in the area of the Cinco De Mayo Cherokee Street Festival in two days. Friday's shooting killed 2 and injured 2 others.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were wounded by gunfire Saturday at the Cinco De Mayo Cherokee Street Festival, police said.

The Saturday shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street. The victims were a man and a woman. The woman was shot in the leg, and the man was grazed by gunfire.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

This is the second shooting in as many days at the festival, which takes place on Cherokee Street between Nebraska and Jefferson streets.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html