Man charged for downtown parking garage shootings awaits trial for other crimes

The suspect in the May 2023 shootings, Deshawn King Wilson, is due in court in June for a 2022 shooting, according to court records.

ST. LOUIS — The man arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in two shootings at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was out on bond and awaiting trial for a 2022 shooting, court records said.

In relation to those shootings, Wilson was charged on Saturday with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said that around 5 p.m. April 16, 2022, Wilson shot a 68-year-old man in the 1800 block of Murphy Park.

The victim, a man who was then 68 years old, told police he was in the home when he heard gunshots before feeling pain in his leg. He then escaped the home through the back door and headed for Cass Avenue.

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers found Wilson leaving via the front door, where they arrested him. Wilson told police where they could find the weapon. Officers found spent bullet casings in his pocket when they arrested him, the incident report said.

In June 21, 2022, he was released on bond. A jury trial for the 2022 shooting was scheduled for Oct. 24, 2022, but has been rescheduled several times. It is currently scheduled for June 12, 2023.

According to court records, Wilson faces multiple charges for that shooting: unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and armed criminal action.