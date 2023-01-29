1 dead, 2 wounded during Sunday church service shooting in East St. Louis

The shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.

According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.

The shooters and the bystander, also a man, were taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment from the crime scene, near N 37th Street and Caseyville Avenue.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation.

BREAKING: 3 people shot at Pilgrim Green M.B. Church in #EastStLouis. Happened during the service among 2 people who knew each other. One of the victims was an innocent bystander. We're working to learn if any of the injuries were fatal. Details to come on @ksdknews. #MetroEast — Brent Solomon (@solomonreports) January 30, 2023

As officers continue investigating, people with information about the crime can help them can by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at stlrcs.com, by calling 1.866.371.8477 (TIPS), or by using the free Crime Stoppers App: P3TIPS (App Store) (Google Play).

Anonymous tips to unsolved crimes could earn tipsters a cash reward of up to $2,000.

