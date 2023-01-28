Man fatally shot Friday night in north St. Louis

Police had not identified the victim as of Saturday but said they believe him to be in his late teens or early 20s.

ST. LOUIS — A person was killed in a Friday night shooting in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a shooting on the 3200 block of N 19th Street. They found a male victim lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had not identified the victim as of Saturday morning but said they believe him to be in his late teens or early 20s. They did not have information on possible suspects.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous and to possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.