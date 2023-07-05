Teen struck by car while playing with fireworks in downtown St. Louis

Responding officers took the teen to the hospital due to all city ambulances being unavailable, police said.

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while playing with fireworks on July 4.

The teen was found by responding officers not responsive, seriously injured and barely breathing at about 8:20 p.m. on the sidewalk near the intersection of Shreve and Lee avenues in St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said all city ambulances were unavailable when the boy was discovered, leading the responding officers to rush him to the hospital themselves.

He was in critical condition with stable vital signs as of Wednesday afternoon. His name was not released.

None of the several witnesses in nearby areas reported seeing how the teenager was injured.

St. Louis police said they reviewed surveillance footage from nearby and saw that the 14-year-old had been playing with fireworks. He ran into the street between cars to flee an explosion from a firework and was immediately hit by an SUV.

The vehicle fled the scene. It's described as an older model gray SUV.

Police said the boy lay in the street for several minutes before people at the scene found him, moved him to the sidewalk and called police for help.

On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told 5 On Your Side in a statement: "It is not uncommon for officers to transport critically injured persons to the hospital in instances where it might take a while for EMS to respond OR if the urgency warrants it."

Police also said that all emergency agencies in the city were met with higher call volumes due to the Fourth of July holiday, in addition to non-holiday related calls.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.