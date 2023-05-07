Fourth of July chaos seen in video of downtown St. Louis

Police have not said if there were any injuries as a result of the incidents downtown.

ST. LOUIS — Video of downtown St. Louis showed fireworks, construction equipment driving down the street and squad cars trying to get it all under control Tuesday night.

The video shows scenes in downtown St. Louis near Market and 10th streets after Tuesday night's fireworks show at the Gateway Arch. The video was shot a little before midnight.

In one of the videos, a person is seen throwing a firework into a portable toilet and closing the door while a second person was recording. After the explosion, sparks are seen coming out of the door.

Another video shows fireworks, which are illegal in the city of St. Louis, being fired into the air near Citygarden Sculpture Park and the AT&T Building.

A short time later, a person was seen joy-riding a scissor lift down Market Street later.

The video showed marked St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department vehicles driving slowly down Market Street with their emergency lights and sirens active.

Across the city, at least five separate shootings occurred in a matter of hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. One person was killed, and six others were injured.

In a Facebook post earlier in the day, the department posted photos of fireworks seized by officers from the north patrol. The post said the fireworks were being sold illegally at various locations.

#SLMPD Officers are hard at work enforcing illegal firework sales. These fireworks have been seized by our North Patrol... Posted by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (OFFICIAL) on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Public safety leaders are holding a press conference Wednesday morning on an unrelated incident, the 911 response to a fallen tree that killed a woman over the weekend. Public Safety Director Charles E. Coyle, Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, Deputy Fire Chief Michael Richardson, St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy and Police Major Eric Larson will be at the press conference.