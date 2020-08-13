14-year-old boy shot and killed in St. Louis

The boy was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 10:19 p.m. to the 2800 block of Gamble Street. A 14-year-old boy was found shot and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Police had no further information on the shooting.

This is the 97th child shot in the city this year and the 15th child shot fatally, according to 5 On Your Side data. That's already surpassed last year's total of 14 children fatally shot.

Also overnight, a man was shot and killed at Vandeventer Avenue and N. Market Street, near the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood's border with the Greater Ville neighborhood.

There have been 165 homicides in the city so far this year.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.