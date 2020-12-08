Fatal shooting at St. Louis County apartment complex

A St. Louis County police spokesman told 5 On Your Side homicide detectives were called to the scene at the Whisper Lake Apartments

BLACK JACK, Mo. — St. Louis County police are in the beginning stages of a homicide investigation in Black Jack.

At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called out to the Whisper Lake Apartments for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a victim dead at the scene.

The view from Sky5 showed police tape stretched across a parking lot at the apartment complex. Several police vehicles were on the scene, and officers were focusing their attention near a gold car parked on the lot.

