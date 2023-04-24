16-year-old stabbed, critically injured in Collinsville

The suspect is in custody and being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being stabbed Wednesday in Collinsville, Illinois.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, near Webster Elementary School, 108 W. Church St.

The Collinsville Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a fight involving multiple individuals near the elementary school. The caller believed at least one individual has been stabbed.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy near the intersection of South Clinton Street and Glenwood Cemetery suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said. He was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

An investigation found that the incident began as a fight between two juveniles which later evolved into at least two others intervening. During the fight, the 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the torso by a 13-year-old juvenile, police said.

The suspect is in custody and being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said that the incident happened after school hours and no students were in danger. The juveniles involved are not believed to be students at the elementary school. Witnesses said the school was chosen as a random place to meet a fight, police said.

Anyone that witnessed this incident that was not contacted or interviewed by the Collinsville Police Department last night is encouraged to contact our Investigations Commander, Lieutenant Eric Owen, at 618-344-2131 (X5136).