ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy is in the custody of juvenile court after police said he was involved in the shooting death of 14-year-old Ien Coleman.

The arrest comes a little more than a week after Coleman was found dead during a welfare check at a north St. Louis apartment complex.

Police said Coleman was at the Riverview Park Place apartments with other teenagers when he was shot. Police have not provided any more information on the arrest.

The boy is being held in a juvenile facility in Illinois. He will eventually be handed over the St. Louis County Family Courts system.

