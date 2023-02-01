New Year's Day shooting leaves 18-year-old dead in Collinsville

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis launched an investigation into the deadly shooting.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A Collinsville man died after a shooting Sunday afternoon near the FaDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing track.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at about 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting and a man shot in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue in Collinsville.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital for his injuries. He later died.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis launched an investigation into the deadly shooting, with about 20 investigators working to identify the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the squad at 618-296-5544.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.