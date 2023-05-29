19-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis Monday

The 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and ear Monday. He died shortly after police found him Monday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in St. Louis Monday afternoon.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police said they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and ear. He was unconscious and barely breathing when officers arrived.

He died a short time later, police said.

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.



The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”



Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

