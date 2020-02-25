COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A man and woman have been charged after an elderly man was robbed and carjacked early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., the Collinsville Police Department was called to Pheasant Glen in the Woodland Trails community for a report of an armed robbery and carjacking.

Officers found a 78-year-old man who had just finished his shift as an Uber and Lyft driver in St. Louis and was returning to his home on Pheasant Glen.

He told officers he was on his porch when he was confronted by two people wearing masks and armed with guns. They demanded his wallet, phone and car keys.

The two drove off in the man’s 2017 Hyundai.

RELATED: 'She had a knife. I had nothing.' | Cab driver survives being stabbed 13 times

Collinsville police made a broadcast on the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network and within 10 minutes, Washington Park police spotted the car on Interstate 55 near Illinois Route 203, according to the press release.

A traffic stop was made and both suspects were taken into custody. The man’s car was recovered along with two guns.

Caleb Holmes, 18, and 23-year-old Alexis Brown were both charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Holmes and Brown are both being held at Madison County Jail on a $150,000 bond each.

More Local News