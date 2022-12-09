2 children shot, injured near Fairground Park, police say

Both children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not say what may have led up to the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A 9-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot and injured near Fairground Park in St. Louis Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Palm Street at around 4 p.m. Sergeant Charles Wall with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the children were both conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

They were both taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police have not provided any other information.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

