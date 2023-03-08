x
Crime

2 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital in Lincoln County triple shooting

The spokesperson said investigators are not looking for any suspects and they believe the shooting was related to a domestic dispute.
Credit: alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.com

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting in Lincoln County, a sheriff's department spokesperson said Wednesday night.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Capt. David Hill said the shooting occurred on at around 8:15 Wednesday night in the 2500 block of Highway W.

According to Hill, two people died and a third had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hill said investigators are not looking for any suspects, and they believe the shooting was related to a domestic dispute.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

