2 killed in separate shootings in north St. Louis County minutes apart

Anyone with information in either incident is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old was one of two people shot and killed in separate shootings that happened minutes apart from each other Saturday morning in north St. Louis County.

The first shooting happened at a cell phone store on the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard at around 10:45 a.m. A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the business after a security alarm went off.

Police said the shooting happened inside the business and left 17-year-old De'Marion Jones critically injured. He died at the hospital a short time later.

Police said officers learned that the suspect and victim knew each other during an investigation. That investigation is ongoing.

About 20 minutes later, a second shooting happened on a parking lot along the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road. Police said the incident left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two men were arguing on the parking lot before shooting at each other.

Anyone with information in either incident is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html