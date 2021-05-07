2 men fatally shot, 3 wounded in Kinloch

Five male victims self-transported to the hospital, where 2 were pronounced dead, St. Louis County police say

KINLOCH, Mo. — Two men were shot to death and three others wounded in the 5500 block of Mable Avenue in Kinloch, St. Louis County police reported Friday night.

Officers who arrived to the scene were told the five victims self-transported to area hospitals. Two were pronounced dead at the hospital. The other three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

SLC police from the Central County Precinct responded to the call of a shooting at about 6:26 p.m.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.