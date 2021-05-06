2 men shot dead inside St. Louis County apartment

Officers set up a perimeter outside the complex when they heard shots. When the St. Louis County Tactical Unit entered the apartment, they found two men shot dead.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after they said two men were shot to death inside a St. Louis County Thursday evening.

Police said they responded to the complex on the 8400 block of Plaza Rock Court in northwest St. Louis County at around 5:40. When they arrived, they heard gunshots inside the apartment.

Officers said they attempted to make contact with someone inside the apartment. When that failed, officers set up a perimeter outside the building until the St. Louis County Tactical Unit could respond.

The tactical unit entered the apartment where officers found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers said no one entered or exited the apartment after they heard shots fired.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.