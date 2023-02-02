2 police officers shot in Soulard, 1 person in custody, 1 at-large

A police spokeswoman said the officers were taken to the hospital, but she did not know how serious their injuries were.

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers were taken to the hospital Thursday night after they were shot in Soulard.

Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the officers were pulling over a car wanted in connection with a robbery when they were shot near the intersection of South 9th Street and Lafayette Avenue in Soulard.

She said one of the people inside the car was taken into custody and one got away.

Caldwell said the officers were taken to the hospital, but she did not know how serious their injuries were.

The man that was taken into custody had a gunshot wound to his ankle, but Caldwell did not say who shot him. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.