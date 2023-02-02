Homicide detectives investigating after juvenile, another person found shot, unconscious

Homicide detectives were requested to investigate, but police have not said if any of the victims have died.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a minor and another person were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police were called to a home on the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at about 6:50 Thursday evening for a report of a shooting in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

When they arrived, officers said they found a juvenile victim unconscious and not breathing. In the basement of the home, they found a male victim unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police did not say how old either victim was or whether the juvenile was a male or a female.

Homicide detectives were requested to investigate, but police have not said if any of the victims have died.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.