Woman dead, man injured in shooting on parking lot of Best Western Hotel in Washington, Missouri

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Washington Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Best Western Plus Washington Hotel.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at 2621 E. Fifth Street right off Interstate Highway 100 near Dubois Creek in the City of Washington.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they received a call regarding shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and man with gunshot wounds. The woman was dead.

The man was treated at the scene and then taken to Mercy Hospital. He survived his injuries.

Police said there are no suspects at large and there is no danger to the community. The man and woman were the only ones involved in the incident, police said.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.