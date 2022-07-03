2 shot, 1 fatally, Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis

St. Louis police said a man and woman were shot near the intersection of South 7th and Cerre streets shortly before 3:20 a.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man and woman were shot near the intersection of South 7th and Cerre streets shortly before 3:20 a.m.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a St. Louis hospital. She was conscious and breathing, police said.

The shooting scene is just south of Busch Stadium near a number of popular bars. Several hours after the shooting, crime scene tape was still visible on the southwest corner of the intersection.

More than 20 people have been shot in downtown St. Louis in 2022. Six of those shootings were fatal, according to 5 On Your Side data.

Police did not immediately release any additional information about the victims, suspects or a motive.

Since Friday morning, at least 15 people have been shot in St. Louis; four people died from their injuries.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.