2 shot, at least 1 killed in south St. Louis, suspect in custody

St. Louis police said the shooting happened on South Broadway near the intersection of West Courtois Street in the city's Patch neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a double shooting left at least one person dead in south St. Louis Thursday evening.

According to an incident report from St. Louis police, the shooting happened at 5 p.m. on South Broadway near the intersection of West Courtois Street in the city's Patch neighborhood. Police have said at least one of the victims died.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

An "officer in need of aid" call came out in the area of the shooting due to a large crowd near the scene, but no officers were injured.

No other information was provided.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

