17-year-old from Fenton dies in single-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy has died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on southbound Missouri Route 21 near Four Ridge Road.

The driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling too fast for the conditions and overcorrected. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The crash report also stated the driver was partially ejected after not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old boy was from Fenton, Missouri. His identity has not been released at this time.