Victims found blocks apart after downtown St. Louis shootings

Two men were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — Two shooting victims were found blocks apart Monday morning in downtown St. Louis, police said.

The shootings happened before 2:30 a.m. at Washington Avenue and N. 9th Street, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers found a man shot several times outside the Marriott St. Louis Grand hotel. Bullets shattered a set of double doors leading into the hotel.

A second man was found shot several times in a car a few blocks north at Lumiere Place Boulevard and Cole Street.

Both men were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition.

Police released no further information on what might have led to the shootings.