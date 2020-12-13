2 teenagers shot in Cahokia Saturday night

CAHOKIA, Ill. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Cahokia, Illinois, Saturday night.
Police said the shooting happened near a White Castle on the 1600 block of Camp Jackson Road. The shooting happened at around 8:20 Saturday night.
Police said both teenagers awake and alert when they were rushed to the hospital for treatment. One of the teen's injuries were not life-threatening. Police did not know the condition of the other teen.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.