Group of grinches pop 19 inflatable snowmen in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A group assaulted 19 inflatable snowmen in Webster Groves Friday evening.

“Stab wounds, some decapitations, someone pulling pranks I guess,” homeowner Dave Vasbinder said.

Last year his Baker Avenue home had 21 Santa Clauses in front. This year it’s 19 snowmen, who now are laying deflated.

“I’m going to try and repair them all,” Vasbinder said. “I want to keep this going.”

It happened around dinner time, between 6:30 and 7:45 Friday evening. Ring cameras caught glimpses of the culprits. Police have even stopped by a few times.

He's even had strangers offer money or a helping hand.

“I told everybody if they wanted to do something to help, give to a charity, I don't need anything,” the homeowner said.

When everything is whole, this is a light show like no other.

“Fog machines, snow machines, bubble machines,” he said.

The inspiration is all in his head ... and he stole a few things from the “Blade” series starring Wesley Snipes.

“It's great to see all the decorations that are beautifully laid out, classy but that's just not my way,” he said.

Although Vasbinder has a smile on his face, don’t think he will be so friendly the next time around. He said the full display will be back up and running by next weekend.