3 teens injured after driver flees from police, crashes in Illinois

The 31-year-old driver and three teenagers were injured in the crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A St. Louis woman and three teenagers were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in St. Clair County.

At around 1 a.m., the driver of a Dodge was fleeing a traffic stop by the Madison Police Department.

The driver traveled onto southbound Interstate 55 from Illinois 203, crossed all the southbound lanes and went off the roadway, Illinois State Police said in a press release.

The Dodge hit a concrete median and spun, eventually hitting a GMC and overturned, coming to a stop upside down.

The driver of the Dodge, a 31-year-old St. Louis woman, was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The passengers in the Dodge, a 15-year-old boy from Venice, Illinois; 16-year-old girl from St. Louis and 17-year-old girl from St. Louis, were also taken to a hospital with injuries.