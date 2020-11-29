2 teens critically injured in shooting in St. Louis

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers were critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 1:45 p.m. on the 4100 block of N. Newstead Avenue, near the border of the Penrose and O'Fallon neighborhoods.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and an 18-year-old woman who was shot in the left shoulder. Both were listed in critical condition, according to a Sunday police report.

Police did not have information on any possible suspects