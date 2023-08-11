2 women charged after man robbed, shot at hotel

“Some allegations read like a bad movie, and this is one such case," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Two women have been charged with robbing and assaulting a man at a Florissant hotel.

Emoni Reid, 18, and Sanaa Mcafee, 22, were charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with one count of each first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Reid was also charged with one count of armed criminal action.

Bond was set for both Reid and Mcafee at $500,000.

The Florissant Police Department responded on Aug. 1, 2023, to the Red Roof Inn at 307 Dunn Rd. for a possible assault. Officers en route to the scene were informed of a gunshot victim found in the 1300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.

The victim said he had arrived at the hotel with two women. While he was in the bathroom, both women grabbed his clothing, cash and a Gucci bag and left the hotel, according to court documents.

He chased the suspects and jumped on the hood of their vehicle. The vehicle was driven in a manner that prevented him from being able to get off the hood, police said.

A front desk clerk at the hotel stated that they saw two women running away from a man only wearing underwear and socks. He said he saw the women enter a vehicle, which the man chased.

During the incident, one of the women shot the man three times, the release said. After the victim was shot, the driver stopped the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for multiple gunshot wounds, a press release said.

Surveillance footage confirmed what the clerk described. The footage was used to identify Reid as the passenger of the vehicle, and Mcafee as the driver.

The vehicle was later located and stopped with both women inside and a firearm in the trunk.