2 women, man dead after probable double murder-suicide

Police believe the man shot the two women before shooting himself in a probable double murder-suicide.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating the deaths of three people which occurred Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Glandore Drive in west St. Louis County for a welfare check of a man just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found two women and a man dead with gunshot wounds inside a home.

Police said an investigation led officers to believe the man shot the two women before shooting himself in a probable double murder-suicide.

The victims' identities were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.