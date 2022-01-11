Police say more than 20 burglaries at St. Louis businesses are connected, teen suspects sought

"These are overnight crimes. We are working on trying to put all these cases together," said Major Renee Kriesmann.

ST. LOUIS — They're startling and dangerous break-ins at businesses across the St. Louis area. From downtown to south city to Soulard, police say the gun-carrying burglars are on the prowl.

"These are all mostly night burglaries," said Major Renee Kriesmann with the Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department.

In many cases, surveillance cameras caught the mask- and glove-wearing thieves smashing glass doors at the businesses, ransacking the bars and restaurants and quickly speeding off in cars with cash and even safes.

Equally stunning to police is who they are looking for.

"They're juveniles and we're limited on what we can share," Major Kriesmann said.

Police now believe the same teenagers are committing the overnight crimes.

"We are still recovering from what happened to us," said Kat Danner, the General Manager at the Sports Zone Bevo in south St. Louis.

Danner is convinced the young burglars stole thousands of dollars from their business and caused a lot of damage.

"I believe it started off with three guys and they've kind of recruited extra people so they can hit more spots," Danner said. "I know we and other businesses have beefed up their security. Somebody's going to get hurt because business owners are going to do everything they can to protect their workers and businesses."

So far, police believe the burglars have hit 21 businesses.

They believe that number will increase as they continue connecting the dots to the cases.

"Over 20 is just insane," said Chris Hart, the Assistant General Manager at Steve's Hotdogs on South Grand Boulevard.

Burglars shattered the front, glass door at the business, but they came up empty-handed.

"I've been running restaurants and bars in the city for more than a decade and this is the worst I've seen it," said Hart.

"I just want them off the streets. It needs to stop," said Kat Danner.