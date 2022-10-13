Soulard bar owner says break-ins are bringing down business

“Our place has been broken into three times now,” said Justin Gibson.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A Soulard bar owner is fed up with thieves driving his customers away after his business, and dozens of cars, were broken into.

For the past 15 years DB’s Sports Bar has been a Soulard fixture.

“The Cardinals and Blues always bring a lot of business in, so things have been great,” Justin Gibson, who is the co-owner, said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Gibson said he has noticed a disturbing trend.

“Our place has been broken into three times now,” said Gibson. “Since January 1st we’ve recorded 46 car break-ins around our property."

"We have plenty of customers who are getting their cars broken into telling us they’re never coming back...it sucks,” Gibson said.

Gibson has taken steps to try and protect his patrons by adding security cameras and signs around his property.

“We had to hire another security guard just to strictly watch our parking lot,” said Gibson. “We try to encourage all customers to park out back...we need just help all around."

"You don’t see too many officers down here, and I know that they’re stretched thin right now,” Gibson said.

Director of Public Safety Dan Isom said the city is deploying officers in neighborhoods where data shows the highest rates of crime and working behind the scenes to catch those committing crimes.

“Most people would suggest we would just arrest the people and we are arresting a lot of them,” said Isom. “We want the community to protect themselves too by putting car locks on, car clubs on, and all of that is a comprehensive strategy.”

“We need more guys on the street,” said Gibson. “More men and women on the street...we need more eyes watching...we need consequences...we need to get these people off the street.”

If you're concerned about your car being targeted by thieves, the city of St. Louis is selling Club Anti-Theft devices for $15.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.