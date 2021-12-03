Suspect in 2019 highway shooting arrested, charged with murder

St. Ann police arrested Isaiah Keys Tuesday, but he was using an alias. When they figured out his real name, they called the department that investigated the murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Interstate 270 in 2019 was arrested and charged this week.

Isaiah Keys was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the deadly 2019 shooting that left 20-year-old Marvin Davis dead.

St. Ann police were called to a disturbance at a home on Tuesday, where they took Keys — who was using an alias at the time — into custody on unrelated charges. A short time later, police determined Keys' real identity and called Hazelwood detectives, who investigated the 2019 shooting with the help of the Major Case Squad.

On Thursday, Keys was charged in connection with the 2019 shooting. His bond was set at $2 million.

In 2019, Officials were originally called to westbound I-270 for a report of a crash between a semi-truck and a car.

When they arrived, they found a man shot in a car. Police said that a semi-truck accidentally hit the car after the man was shot.

First responders tried to revive him, but they were unable to and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was driving his car and had just gotten onto the interstate when he was followed by an SUV, and the people inside fired several shots, hitting Davis.

At least two weapons were involved, police said.